All you need to know ahead of today's FA Cup round four draw.

Preston North End's FA Cup third round tie against Charlton Athletic at Deepdale will be played on Tuesday, January 14.

The pitch was frozen, and that resulted in the tie being postponed. Several matches fell victim to the cold this weekend, with games across League One and League Two cancelled too.

PNE’s statement on the club website read: ‘All match tickets will remain valid for the new fixture. A pitch inspection took place at Deepdale on Friday by match referee Ruebyn Ricardo and the surface was deemed unplayable.”

Because of the postponement, North End will be in the fourth round draw. It puts them in a position where they know what will await them should they overcome the Addicks next week. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the fourth round draw.

Kelly Somers will present the FA Cup fourth round draw. She will be joined by a former Arsenal defender and Middlesbrough goalkeeper. | Getty Images

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw will be presented by Kelly Somers, with Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer conducting the draw. It will take place on Sunday, January 14, following the conclusion of Arsenal versus Manchester United. The action at the Emirates, gets underway at 15.00 GMT, and should the match finish level after 90 minutes, it could go to extra time, and even penalties.

How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?

It can be watched live on BBC One, either through your Freeview, Sky, or Virgin Media box. Alternatively, you can watch it on your portable devices such as your laptop, phone, or tablet on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport app. It will also be on the official Emirates FA Cup social media channels like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Who could Preston North End play?

Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Wolves have made their way through to the next round. Villa beat West Ham, Liverpool disposed of Accrington Stanley, and Wolves overcame Bristol City. AFC Bournemouth made easy work of West Brom, defeating the Baggies 5-1 after going a goal down to Caleb Taylor.

North End already played them in pre-season, but Everton defeated Peterborough United on Thursday. It's the Toffees final year at Goodison Park, and they've recently appointed David Moyes as their manager, so that would be a tie of interest.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Southampton or Swansea City

2 Arsenal or Manchester United

3 Exeter City

4 Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 Burnley

6 Aston Villa

7 Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Manchester City

9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 Liverpool

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers

12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Blackburn Rovers

15 AFC Bournemouth

16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur

18 Doncaster Rovers

19 Stoke City

20 Leicester City

21 Plymouth Argyle

22 Coventry City

23 Newcastle United or Bromley

24 Everton

25 Wycombe Wanderers

26 Birmingham City

27 Leeds United

28 Nottingham Forest

29 Cardiff City

30 Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers

31 Fulham

32 Crystal Palace or Stockport County

When will the FA Cup fourth round be played?

Matches will take place on the weekend of Saturday, February 8, 2025. North End are scheduled to play Millwall that weekend. The Lions don't play until Monday against Dagenham & Redbridge. Should either side win their respective ties, then the game would have to be re-arranged, likely for a midweek date.