PNE were scheduled to host Charlton on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup

Preston North End’s third round FA Cup clash against Charlton Athletic has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The Lilywhites were due to play the Addicks at 15:00 on Saturday, 11 January. Nathan Jones’ side will now head up to Deepdale on Tuesday, 14 January for a 19:45 kick off in Lancashire. The Deepdale clash is not the only match to be rearranged this weekend.

Shrewsbury Town’s League One clash against Huddersfield Town is off along with Barnsley’s trip to Northampton Town. The cup tie between Mansfield Town and Wigan Athletic has also been postponed. Temperatures in Preston are forecast for -2 degrees overnight and zero degrees during the day.

PNE’s statement on the club website read: ‘All match tickets will remain valid for the new fixture. A pitch inspection took place at Deepdale on Friday by match referee Ruebyn Ricardo and the surface was deemed unplayable.

‘Despite the tireless work of the club’s grounds staff to prepare the pitch for this fixture, the sub-zero temperatures throughout the week and overnight on Thursday mean the surface remains frozen.

‘With similar conditions expected again on Friday evening into Saturday morning, a decision has been made early in consideration of travel plans for supporters, and the players and staff of Charlton Athletic.’