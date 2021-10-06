Ex-Preston North End striker reveals he rejected chance to be vaccinated despite having Covid virus TWICE

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international and West Bromwich Albion forward, who had already missed games for his country as a close contact, first tested positive in November last year.

He tested positive again in August, meaning he had to sit out last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Robinson is back in the fold for Saturday’s qualifier against the Azeris in Baku.

Republic of Ireland frontman Callum Robinson

He first joined Preston on a youth loan from Aston Villa in September 2014.

Robinson had three loan spells in all before signing permanently at Deepdale in July 2016 for £170,000 youth training compensation.

North End sold Robinson to Sheffield United in July 2019 for a fee of around £8m.

But he failed to make an impact at Bramall Lane and quickly moved on to the Baggies, initially on loan before making the switch permanently in September 2020.

Now, just days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his exasperation with Premier League players who have not been double-jabbed, Robinson has spoken of his decision not to do so.

Asked if he had been vaccinated, he replied: “I haven’t been vaccinated, no. That’s my choice at this moment in time.

“It’s obviously annoying that I’ve caught it twice but I haven’t been vaccinated.

“Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it, but at this moment in time I haven’t been vaccinated, no.”

Asked why, he added: “I just haven’t, I just haven’t done it. I think it’s your personal choice and my choice at this moment in time, I haven’t been vaccinated.

“I know, as you said, there are managers and people that will want you to do it, which is right in their way, the way they think, but everyone has their choice on what they want to do.

“I wouldn’t force people to do it, it’s your choice and your body.”