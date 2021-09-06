Ex-Preston North End star speaks out on latest move, bold £20m Bournemouth claim made by pundit

The Lilywhites went into the international break full of confidence, with a 3-1 win over Swansea City seeing the side rack up three wins on the trot in all competitions, as Sepp van de Berg, Emil Riis and Ben Whiteman all got on the score-sheet at Deepdale.Meanwhile, Preston new boy Josh Murphy has discussed his ambitions for the season after joining the club on loan from Cardiff City, and said: “I’ve got a lot to prove. I haven’t played a lot of football in the last two years or so.

“This is a chance for me to enjoy playing football again, play week in, week out, score goals and be near the first team. It is a completely different style to what I’ve been used at Cardiff and hopefully it will suit me down to the ground.

“If you enjoy your football, everything takes care of itself and performances follow.”

He continued: “I know I have to work hard to get into the team. It is something I want to do and I’m willing to work super hard for it. I’m excited about playing at Deepdale and building up that bond with the fans as quickly as I can.

“We’ve got a couple of away games to start with after the break, then we play at home.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the post-international break action continues:

1. Saints eye Baggie stopper Southampton are the latest side to be linked with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as they look to find competition for starting stopper Alex McCarthy. He earned his second cap for England in their 4-0 win over Andorra last night, and was pursued by West Ham last summer. (The Athletic)

2. Tangerines could return for Fuchs Blackpool have been tipped to move again for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs in January, after failing to get a deal over the line last month. The ex-Alaves and Sochaux has two caps at senior level for Cameroon. (Football League World)

3. Thorndike heads to Villa Aston Villa have snapped up Fin Thorndike, following his release from West Brom. The 19-year-old ace impressed for the Baggies' U23 side last season, and will initially be a part of Villa's academy side. (Club website)

4. Posh made big Bishop bid Accrington Stanley are said to have knocked back a £1.2m deadline day bid for Colby Bishop from Peterborough United. The 24-year-old forward netted 12 League One goals last season, and his club reportedly refused to sell due to their promotion ambitions. (The Sun)