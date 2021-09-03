Preston North End loan man Josh Murphy eager to stake his first-team claim at Deepdale

The 26-year-old arrives at Deepdale with more than 260 career appearances under his belt, the majority of those in the Championship and Premier League.

But that figure could have been a lot more, with game time at Cardiff since their return to the Championship slightly limited.

When the Bluebirds were in the Premier League in the 2018/19 season, Murphy made a very decent 27 starts and seven substitute appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Murphy has joined Preston North End on loan from Cardiff City (Getty Images)

The following campaign, he made 16 Championship starts and came off the bench 11 times, then last season he started 12 league games and was used as a sub 20 times.

Murphy’s two goals last season came in the space of three games, one of them against PNE at the Cardiff City Stadium in February.

In the early weeks of this season his action had been limited to two Carabao Cup appearances, one off the bench and a start against Brighton.

Bearing those stats in mind, North End have a player eager to get a regular run of football.

”I’ve got a lot to prove,” Murphy told PNE’s iFollow.

“I haven’t played a lot of football in the last two years or so.

“This is a chance for me to enjoy playing football again, play week in, week out, score goals and be near the first team.

“It is a completely different style to what I’ve been used at Cardiff and hopefully it will suit me down to the ground.

“If you enjoy your football, everything takes care of itself and performances follow.”

In the 3-5-2 system which Frankie McAvoy has extensively used, it would seem that Murphy would fit in as a striker or even just behind as a No.10.

Should there be a change of approach, Murphy has played extensively as a winger in the past so has that to offer.

He has got competition in those areas of the pitch, something Murphy readily acknowledges.

Said Murphy: “I know I have to work hard to get into the team. It is something I want to do and I’m willing to work super hard for it.

“I’m excited about playing at Deepdale and building up that bond with the fans as quickly as I can.

“We’ve got a couple of away games to start with after the break, then we play at home.”

Tickets are on sale for PNE’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Cheltenham Town on September 21.