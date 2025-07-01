Emil Riis | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Emil Riis left Preston North End upon the expiry of his contract this summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol City have snapped up Emil Riis following his departure from Preston North End.

The striker, who turned 27 last week, scored 46 goals in 186 appearances for the Lilywhites after joining from Randers in October 2020. He netted 12 in the league last season, one of which was on the final day of the season against the Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, he makes the move to Ashton Gate. Riis has penned a three-year contract and will work under new head coach, Gerhard Struber. Coventry City and Sheffield United were both linked with the Danish front man this summer.

After signing, Riis said: “It is an exciting club with some young players in the squad with a lot of potential. It is a club which has the right ambitions for me, so I am happy to be here and hopefully I can be a part of the dream to go to the next level.

“I want to score goals and help the team in that way. It was a good (time at Preston). I played a lot of games, scored a few goals and enjoyed being back in England. It was a good time, but it was also time to move on.

“Towards the end of the season I think the club knew I wasn’t going to sign, so I didn’t start every game. Obviously, we then got into the relegation battle a bit so I was back in the team and helped the team out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ending the season with a couple of goals was good for me. Last game of the season it was a sell out (at Ashton Gate) so it will be nice to be on the other side of it. I am looking forward to playing in front of them.”

Technical Director, Brian Tinnion, added: “It is no secret how in demand Emil was, and we are very pleased to have secured his signature. He provides us with extra fire power and is very experienced in the Championship and we cannot wait to see him in action.”

Emil Riis’ message on Instagram

The Dane posted: ‘Thank you for everything, @pnefcofficial! To all the players and staff I’ve had the pleasure of working with - it’s been an incredible experience. I’ve truly enjoyed every moment and I wish you all the very best for the future!’

Your next PNE read: Ex-Preston North End and Norwich City lands new job alongside Man United great