The former Preston North End manager recently had a stint with AFC Fylde

Former Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy has been appointed as assistant at Carlisle United.

The Scot spent the final two months of last season with AFC Fylde. Now, McAvoy has made the move to Brunton Park to become Mark Hughes’ assistant. Greenock Morton had reportedly held talks with McAvoy but it’s the Blues who have secured his services ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Blues are looking to bounce back into the Football League after suffering relegation from League Two. McAvoy replaces Glyn Hodges in the number two role, with the 62-year-old opting to step away. McAvoy has been brought in alongside Gavin Skelton, who returns at first team coach.

Hughes said: “It wasn't an easy decision for Glyn but he was finding it difficult to get his work-life balance right. It's a real shame for me because we worked really well together and he absolutely enjoyed his time here, but he felt he couldn't continue.

"It's an opportunity for the two new guys to come in and embrace what is ahead of us. I haven't worked with either of them before which is a good thing from my point of view because more often than not, I've worked with guys who I've known for many years.

"That's not the case now and I think that's good for me; it gives me variety and different outlooks, so I'm looking forward to having a bit of a refresh.

“Both guys have National League experience which was a little bit of the thinking behind the appointments. But it was more so the qualities they both have. I met them both and I was impressed with them as people and as coaches in terms of how they came across.

“Both of them had lots of people vouching for them, saying they were good characters and very good at what they do, so I had no qualms is asking them to get involved and I'm looking forward to working with them both going forward."

Former Norwich assistant, McAvoy, spent three-and-a-half years as Alex Neil’s No.2 at PNE. When Neil was sacked in March 2021, McAvoy took the final eight games on an interim basis - Preston won five, drew two and lost one. He landed the job full-time in the summer and lasted until early December, with North End 18th in the table.

