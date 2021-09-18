Emil Riis hoping to showcase his skills in front of family when Preston face Baggies

The Danish striker was desperate to play well so that he would keep his place for today’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Flying in from Denmark for the game are Riis’ parents who have yet to see their son play live for PNE.

They follow the action back home on stream but will this afternoon get a chance to watch him from close quarters.

Emil Riis

Riis left it late to find the net against Sheffield United, firing home a 95th minute equaliser.

A couple of chances had gone begging earlier, notably when Daniel Johnson’s pass played him clear on goal but his shot clipped Blades keeper Robin Olsen and went over.

Riis said: “This is the first time that my mum and dad are coming over for a game.

“One of my goals in the Sheffield United game was to play well so I could start against West Brom.

“To have my family at the game will mean everything.

“When I played at home in Denmark they came to 90% of the game which was nice.

“I’m happy that they are coming over. They watch our games back home but this time they can be here.”

Riis will be aiming to add to his six goals – three in the league and three in the Carabao Cup – when North End take on the Baggies.

In Frankie McAvoy, he has a head coach who is showing faith in him

McAvoy accepts Riis will miss chances but is backing him to score regularly.

His six goals this campaign is double his tally for last season – his first at senior level in England.

“Emil is young and will make errors,” said McAvoy.

“It takes a bit of time for players to make progress and we’ve seen him kick on this season.

“If someone has a bad touch or makes a bad pass, misses a chance, you cannot just cast a player aside.

“Emil has got real potential and he’s started to stand up to be counted.

“His head could have gone down at Sheffield United when he missed the chance going through on goal.

“However, he remained composed from Jordan Storey’s nice loop over to the back post and his finish was very good.

“Emil seems in a good place at the moment, there are times when he just needs to relax in front of goal a bit more.

“He’s a threat, has real pace and I’ve noticed he is using his frame and body more.

“When he’s trying to win a header I’ve told him he won’t have to win every one but if he can stop their defenders getting clean header, we can pick up the second ball.”