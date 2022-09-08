EFL release statement regarding upcoming football fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes to Her Majesty continue and Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, released a statement on behalf of the EFL.

The United Kingdom will enter a period of mourning after the death of the Queen, as detailed in a document called ‘Operation London Bridge’.

The plan sets out the nine days following the monarch’s death, and it is expected that during that time sports fixtures would be postponed.

The only communication so far from the EFL on postponement of fixtures says: “Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.”

A statement from EFl chair Rick Parry read: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.