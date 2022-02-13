Dream of the play-offs is back on says Preston North End Fans’ Panel’s John Smith

His appointment has led to a new-found belief in a season which was basically dead in the water following the defeat to our “friends” from East Lancashire just a little over two months ago.

The game’s only goal was scored by loanee Cameron Archer, who has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival and he has already shown enough tricks to become a fully paid up member of the magic circle if he was not a footballer.

After he conjured up the winning goal 10 minutes from time it ensured that it would be the Cameron Archer Baby song which was belted out in full voice and could be heard all the way back to the train station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Potts on the stretch at Peterborough

Although Archer’s goal took the plaudits, my man of the match was Brad Potts who turned in another assured performance and in my opinion is fast adapting to the unfamiliar post of wing back.

For Ryan Lowe the transfer window in January was a bit like opening an advent calendar with no chocolates inside, but he has worked well with the players on the books must be admired for the way he has imposed his style to breathe new life in some of the players I personally thought had gone a bit stale under the previous regime.