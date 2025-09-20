Referee Lewis Smith | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE make the trip to Pride Park for their sixth Championship match of the season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Smith is the referee in charge of Preston North End’s away trip to Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

It is the Lancashire-born official’s seventh match of the season, and third in the Championship. He will be assisted by Hugh Gilroy and Daniel Leach at Pride Park, with Simon Mather the fourth official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, who made his Premier League debut as a referee in 2024, oversaw two PNE matches last season. Both of those were against Sunderland and the Stadium of Light clash, in March, ended in chaotic circumstances.

The Black Cats scored an 86th minute equaliser after an extended stoppage, with a couple of Preston players having gone down requiring treatment. At one stage, North End had 12 players on the pitch; Sunderland were incensed at perceived play-acting.

What Paul Heckingbottom said on ‘carnage’ post-match

“They scored when we had ten men on, didn't they?” said the PNE boss. “That's the problem. We had players out of position so that we could get that man on. Pottsy's done his hamstring. The officials were poor as well. Tom on the side is telling us we can't make another sub until the ball is back in play; we can.

“That's another reason it took so long. They're telling me we can't make a sub. You can, until the ball is back in play. It was absolute carnage and I thought we were the coolest heads out there to be fair. When you've got officiating like that... appalling. They'd have had us playing with ten men for the last twenty minutes.”

Your next PNE read: Harrison Armstrong on David Moyes' message, Preston debut and Derby County return