PNE host the Rams on Saturday afternoon

Derby County boss Paul Warne believes Preston North End are in a false position ahead of Saturday’s encounter at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites return to Championship action after the international break, with a home match against the promoted Rams. After securing automatic promotion from League One, Warne’s men have settled into second tier life admirably.

They occupy 12th spot ahead of the next round of games and have lost only one of their previous seven games - with two wins collected. Derby have been a bogey side for North End over the years, but it’s a new game on Saturday and Warne isn’t underestimating the hosts by any means.

“Preston are another team that are better than their position in the league table suggests,” said the Rams boss. “You could say that about every Championship team, apart from probably the top two. They are a really well-managed team. I know the previous manager really well too.

“I was with Ryan Lowe yesterday and he put together a really good squad that are always perforating around the play-offs. Despite not having the best start to the season, they are in good hands with Paul Heckingbottom in charge.

“I’ve played against Hecky's teams, and I know how hard they work. It wouldn't surprise me if they put on three or four wins on the spin soon and climbed the table, because that is how the Championship is. So, as with every game we have to be at our very best to get a result.”

He added: “We’re buzzing to go to be fair, it's an exciting time. Really looking forward to the games, three games in like eight days... glad we're in good fettle.”