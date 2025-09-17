PNE signed the midfielder on loan from Everton on transfer deadline day

Everton manager David Moyes has explained the club’s decision to loan out Harrison Armstong to Preston North End.

The 18-year-old was highly sought after by a clutch of Championship clubs in the summer transfer window. Everton made a very late call to send him out on a temporary basis, with PNE securing the midfielder’s signature at the end of deadline day.

Armstrong, an England Under-19 international, is someone PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom has tipped for a very bright future. He had been in and around the Everton first team but ex-North End boss, Moyes, decided another taste of the Championship would be most beneficial for all parties.

“I could have kept Harrison but I didn't know if he was ready to be a starter yet,” said Moyes. “I thought he played really well against Mansfield. He's played well in a couple of games he's been in. But, I actually thought that another 15, 20 games in the Championship would be another stage. He's 18 years old.

“There's one or two very talented 17-year-old players playing in the Premier League at the moment but in the main, he's young for a midfield player. He's still got a bit of physical attributes to grow into. So, I'm hoping that Preston's a good base for him. I believe it is, and he gets some game time and comes back stronger again.

“He's stepping up now, because I think when you're playing and you're around the first teams and whatnot, you're getting recognised more. The national teams want to know that their boys are getting games, and it looks like he's going to get some more game time. He did well at Derby, so I'm hoping that he can do the same for Preston.”

