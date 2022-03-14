Bournemouth boss lands ban and fine after red card against Preston North End

Parker was sent-off in the aftermath of Emil Riis scoring PNE’s winner at Deepdale on March 5.

He got involved in a heated row on the touchline with the fourth official, Parker angry that referee Matt Donohue hadn’t punished a foul in the build-up to Riis’ goal.

The FA announced on Monday afternoon that Parker had been banned from the touchline for one game and fined £2,000 for a breach of rule E3.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker remonstrates with referee Matt Donohue during the game against Preston North End at Deepdale

They said Parker had admitted that his language was abusive, insulting and improper. The fine and ban is the standard penalty which he accepted.

In the same incident, Cherries right-back Adam Smith who was on the bench having been substituted, was also red carded for clashing with fourth official Darren Bond.

Smith got a three-match ban for the red card and has served two games of that punishment so far.

North End won the game 2-1 to complete a league double over the Cherries.

Jamal Lowe gave Bournemouth the lead before Cameron Archer equalised.

Then in the 89th minute, Riis was put clear by Alan Browne’s pass to net the winner.

Parker’s beef was that Browne had fouled Philip Billing earlier in the passage of play, Mr Donohue playing advantage before Bournemouth lost possession.