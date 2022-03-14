Preston North End midfielder faces knee surgery and will be ruled out for the rest of the season
Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson is to have knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
The 24-year-old is to have a clear-up operation during the international break to ensure he is ready to return for pre-season training in the summer.
Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe spoke of Ledson’s upcoming surgery during his pre-match press conference at Euxton on Monday morning.
Ledson had been missing from the matchday squad for the last two matches, his last appearance being as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at Coventry on February 26.
Lowe said: “Ryan will get a clear-out on his knee in 10 days time. That will be done because there’s been a little bit going on in his knee.
"I had noticed Ryan wasn’t 100% fit in training and games. We sent him to see the specialist and the specialist said he needed a bit of a clear-out.
"To be fair to him, Ryan wanted to carry on until the end of the season and have it done then. I said ‘no, let’s get it done now’.
"I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if Ryan had gone into a challenge and get a knock to make the injury worse, make his knee worse.
"We felt the best thing was for Ryan to get it done in 10 days time, start his rehab straight away.
"He will miss the rest of the season but he will hopefully be fully back for pre-season, back as the fantastic player he is.”