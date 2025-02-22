Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team news is in for today's Championship clash

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for this afternoon’s match at Coventry City.

Jayden Meghoma, Ryan Ledson and Milutin Osmajic return to the starting lineup as Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts and Emil Riis drop to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mads Frokjaer is absent through injury along with Jack Whatmough, Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman and Duane Holmes. Youngster Cole McGhee - formerly of Coventry’s academy - makes the match day squad for the first time.

No Mads Frokjaer for PNE today | CameraSport - pal

It’s also three changes for the Sky Blues with Joel Latibeaudiere, Jay Dasilva and Brandon Thomas-Asante dropping out for Jake Bidwell, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, McCann (c), Ledson, Meghoma, Greenwood, Osmajic. Preston North End subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, McGhee, Brady, Potts, Keane, Evans, Riis.

Coventry City starting XI: Dovin; Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, van Ewijk, Grimes, Eccles, Ephron-Clark, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Simms. Coventry City subs: Collins, Binks, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva, Allen, Sheaf, Paterson, Thomas-Asante, Bassette.