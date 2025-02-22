Coventry City vs Preston North End confirmed starting XIs as three changes made by Paul Heckingbottom
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for this afternoon’s match at Coventry City.
Jayden Meghoma, Ryan Ledson and Milutin Osmajic return to the starting lineup as Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts and Emil Riis drop to the bench.
Mads Frokjaer is absent through injury along with Jack Whatmough, Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman and Duane Holmes. Youngster Cole McGhee - formerly of Coventry’s academy - makes the match day squad for the first time.
It’s also three changes for the Sky Blues with Joel Latibeaudiere, Jay Dasilva and Brandon Thomas-Asante dropping out for Jake Bidwell, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Ephron Mason-Clark.
Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, McCann (c), Ledson, Meghoma, Greenwood, Osmajic. Preston North End subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, McGhee, Brady, Potts, Keane, Evans, Riis.
Coventry City starting XI: Dovin; Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, van Ewijk, Grimes, Eccles, Ephron-Clark, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Simms. Coventry City subs: Collins, Binks, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva, Allen, Sheaf, Paterson, Thomas-Asante, Bassette.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.