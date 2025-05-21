Paul Heckingbottom with Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton will be back in the Championship with Preston North End next season

Preston North End could be competing against only three Championship clubs in receipt of parachute payments next season.

That is a drop off from recent campaigns, with six receiving them in the last two seasons and five for several prior to those. In 2019/20, eight clubs received parachutes with Sunderland having dropped into League One.

If Sheffield United win the play-off final, the Premier League could save around £130m - which will be split across the top flight. Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have dropped straight back into the Championship and will each receive almost £50m.

One caveat is that promoted duo Birmingham City and Wrexham will have strong financial backing this summer. They will either be joined in the second tier by Charlton Athletic or Leyton Orient.

Figures have been published, using parachute/solidarity payments and 2023/24 match day and commercial revenue - based on the latest accounts. North End are 23rd for commercial (£3.1m) and joint 22nd for match day (£4.3m)

Championship 2025/26 Spending Power

Leicester City £99m Southampton £75.6m Ipswich Town £74.8m Sheffield United* £63.3m Bristol City £38.4m Sunderland* £33m Norwich City £32.3m Middlesbrough £28.1m Wrexham £27.8m Stoke City £27.7m Coventry City £24.4m Birmingham City £24.3m Sheffield Wednesday £22.7m Queens Park Rangers £21.9m Derby County £21.7m West Brom £19.9m Watford £17.8m Swansea City £17.6m Blackburn Rovers £17.2m Hull City £17.1m Portsmouth £16.4m Millwall £15.7m Preston North End £12.7m Oxford United £11.5m

Speaking about the financial challenges in a recent interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale said: “I did an exercise just before we played Bristol City, just to show what had happened to the Championship since the Hemmings family bought Preston North End in 2010 - and it is scary.

“If you take the bottom club in the Premier League in 2010, they were receiving about £35m from central distributions and a £12.5m parachute payment. This season the bottom team gets £109m, and the first year of parachute is £56m. You’ve only got to look what has happened, the last two or three years.

“The teams coming down have either gone straight back up or been in the play-off final, and the teams who’ve gone up have gone straight back down again. It’s getting harder and the gap... I was in the play-off final in 2010, albeit with Cardiff City, with a wage bill of around £10m.

“The teams last year who were in the play-off final had, in one case, more than £90m and in the other case more than £80m. One of the two went up and they came back down again. It is getting tough, it is getting harder every year.

“I also did a paper for Craig (Hemmings) saying that the days when the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker, locally, could afford to own a football club are long gone. To be honest the days when millionaires could afford to compete in the Championship are long gone.

“And, as you’ve seen from a lot of recent acquisitions in the Premier League and Championship, they tend to be with conglomerates of venture capital people - who are buying into a football club. I don’t know what their long-term strategy is but the numbers they are paying for transfers, wages etc are out of all recognition to anything I’ve seen in my 38 years in football.”