The Sky Blues have parted ways with their manager

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry City have sacked Mark Robins, bringing to an end his seven-and-a-half year stay at the club.

The Sky Blues were beaten 1-2 by Derby County on Wednesday night - their seventh of the 2024/25 campaign. Coventry have won four and drawn three games this season and occupy 17th spot, after finishing ninth last year and reaching the play-off final the campaign before. Robins, 54, took over from Russell Slade in March 2017 and was the longest-serving manager in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Coventry read: “The Club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly. The performance of the team over an extended period however have just not been good enough and as such the board of the Club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.

Read More Paul Heckingbottom proud but frustrated after Preston North End's draw with Sunderland

“The Club will take its time to appoint a successor to Mark, although the position will be that of Head Coach working within the new structure set up by the Club over the last two years. The club will shortly appoint an ‘Interim Head Coach’ who will take charge of the team against Sunderland on Saturday. The Club will also be organising a “Fans Forum” next week where the Chairman of the club will answer any and all questions on this subject and other affairs/concerns.

“The details of this will follow in due course. Mark’s achievements at the Sky Blues, often against a backdrop of uncertainty and financial restrictions, will see him remembered and lauded as one of the Club’s greatest ever managers, who was able to galvanise players, staff, fans and the Club as a whole to incredible feats. We all wish Mark the best of luck for the future.”