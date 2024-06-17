Liam Millar (R) is playing for Canada at the 2024 Copa America. He was at Preston North End during the 2023/24 season. (Image: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Preston North End supporters will have a player to cheer at the 2024 Copa America, which is being held in the USA.

Preston North End are among eight clubs that have players competing at the 2024 Copa America.

EURO 2024 got underway last week with Germany beating Scotland 5-1 on Friday (June 14) and then England narrowly defeated Serbia on Sunday (June 16). The Lilywhites don't have any players at the Euros but they do for the summer tournament taking place in the USA this summer.

Liam Millar spent the 2023/24 season on loan from Swiss side FC Basel and was a popular figure during his time at Deepdale. The 24-year-old got five goals and five assists in 35 games and there is a desire to sign him on a permanent basis.

Preston aren't the only team interested in signing him though with Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland all keen to sign Millar who will be representing Canada this summer. His immediate plans will be to focus on winning silverware with his country and then in July he can sort out his club future.

Millar could be lining up against Lionel Messi when the tournament begins on Friday, June 21 when Argentina play Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. He will also be hoping to feature against Peru on June 25 in Kansas City as well their final group stage game against Chile at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Coventry City and Norwich City both have three players apiece at the Copa America which is the most for any team. The Sky Blues have Kasey Palmer and Joel Latibeaudiere playing for Jamaica whilst FA Cup star Haji Wright qualifies for the USA. Norwich recently completed the signing of Panama international Jose Cordoba and he will be joined in the USA by Chile star Marcelino Nunez and Josh Sargent who is a star for the United States of America.

Watford's Ismael Kone is an international teammate of Liam Millar and will be representing Canada, whilst the Hornets also have Colombian star Yaser Asprilla on their books. Jeremy Sarmiento played for both Ipswich Town and West Brom last season, helping the Tractor Boys win automatic promotion. Sheffield Wednesday's Di'Shon Bernard and Millwall's Wes Harding are representing Jamaica and then Cardiff City's first-choice goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is USA's number two.

Championship players at the Copa America 2024

Millwall - 1

Wes Harding (Jamaica)

Cardiff City - 1

Ethan Horvath (USA)

Preston North End - 1

Liam Millar (Canada)

Sheffield Wednesday - 1

Di'Shon Bernard (Jamaica)

Ipswich Town - 1

Jeremy Sarmiento (Ecuador)

Ismaël Koné (Canada) and Yáser Asprilla (Colombia)

Kasey Palmer (Jamaica), Joel Latibeaudiere (Jamaica) and Haji Wright (USA)