Preston North End's Alan Browne battles with Hull City's Jacob Greaves | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Monday morning transfer news from across the Championship

Here are your latest Championship headlines for Monday, 17 June.

Boss out of Burnley running

Ex-Hull City manager Liam Rosenior in no longer in the running to become Burnley’s next manager, according to reports. Rosenior was potted by the Tigers after last season’s seventh placed finish - he has been linked with a couple of jobs this summer. But, just like Sunderland, it looks as though Rosenior won’t be taking his seat in the Burnley dugout. Football Insider say that the Clarets spoke to him, Frank Lampard and ‘several’ other candidates last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City man lined up by Everton

Manchester United are being linked with a move for Jarrad Branthwaite and a completed deal could see Everton turn to Hull City defender, Jacob Greaves. That’s according to Hull Live, who report that the Tigers do not want to lose the 23-year-old centre-back - but understand if he wants to go and play in the top flight. Greaves, 23 has been a regular over the last four seasons for Hull. He is under contract until the summer of 2026.

Middlesbrough man heading for exit door

Boro striker Matthew Hoppe will leave the Riverside this summer, according to the Northern Echo. Middlesbrough signed the front man from Mallorca in the summer of 2022, but he has only made three Championship appearances since the appointment of Michael Carrick. Hoppe, who has been loaned out to Hibernian and San Jose Earthquakes, hasn’t started a league game for Boro. The 23-year-old has two years left on his contract.

Blades and Alan Browne latest