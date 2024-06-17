Middlesbrough make transfer decision as Burnley dealt blow and Sheffield United stance emerges
Here are your latest Championship headlines for Monday, 17 June.
Boss out of Burnley running
Ex-Hull City manager Liam Rosenior in no longer in the running to become Burnley’s next manager, according to reports. Rosenior was potted by the Tigers after last season’s seventh placed finish - he has been linked with a couple of jobs this summer. But, just like Sunderland, it looks as though Rosenior won’t be taking his seat in the Burnley dugout. Football Insider say that the Clarets spoke to him, Frank Lampard and ‘several’ other candidates last week.
Hull City man lined up by Everton
Manchester United are being linked with a move for Jarrad Branthwaite and a completed deal could see Everton turn to Hull City defender, Jacob Greaves. That’s according to Hull Live, who report that the Tigers do not want to lose the 23-year-old centre-back - but understand if he wants to go and play in the top flight. Greaves, 23 has been a regular over the last four seasons for Hull. He is under contract until the summer of 2026.
Middlesbrough man heading for exit door
Boro striker Matthew Hoppe will leave the Riverside this summer, according to the Northern Echo. Middlesbrough signed the front man from Mallorca in the summer of 2022, but he has only made three Championship appearances since the appointment of Michael Carrick. Hoppe, who has been loaned out to Hibernian and San Jose Earthquakes, hasn’t started a league game for Boro. The 23-year-old has two years left on his contract.
Blades and Alan Browne latest
Sheffield United are one of the two clubs to be linked with a swoop for the out-of-contract Preston North End captain - along with Coventry City. But, journalist Alan Nixon reports that the relegated Blades haven’t been able to offer Browne a suitable contract. North End’s skipper has not signed fresh terms at Deepdale yet, having been at PNE for 10 years. Nixon reports that United’s chances could be boosted once their pending takeover goes through.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.