Former Preston North End striker Connor Wickham will be on the lookout for a new club after he was told that his contract would not be renewed.

The 31-year-old joined Charlton Athletic on a short-term deal until the end of the season and now their campaign is over, they have opted to move him on. Wickham had only joined them on March 8, and so his time as a player at The Valley lasted just a month or 56 days to be exact.

He was signed by former Luton Town and Southampton manager Nathan Jones and went on to play four times, scoring once in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge United. He didn't feature in their final game of the season against Wycombe Wanderers, and is now tasked with finding a new team having spent a majority of the 2023/24 season as a free agent after leaving Cardiff City.

In a message to Wickham and the other seven players who are departing after their contracts weren’t removed, Charlton said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank every player who is leaving for their efforts during their time at Charlton and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”

Wickham was a player at Deepdale in the 2021/22 season, he was signed by Frankie McAvoy and made two appearances in total. He was brought on for 25 minutes against West Brom in the Championship and then played against Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup but suffered a hamstring injury and then when Ryan Lowe was appointed, he opted not to extend his contract.

He would go on to join MK Dons and play 15 times there scoring once before rediscovering his form with Forest Green Rovers, getting nine goals in 20 games in 16 appearances before joining Cardiff where he scored once in 12 games, helping them to Championship survival last year.

