Preston North End has a new celebrity fan - WWE star Cody Rhodes recruited by fellow Smackdown legend
Undisputed WWE champion wrestler Cody Rhodes - who's known as the American Nightmare - has been pictured wearing the latest PNE home shirt alongside Smackdown commentator and former pro Wade Barratt - but it might not be all it seems.
In an X Post, Wade, who hails from Penwortham and is really called Stu Bennett, wrote: “I told @CodyRhodes: “You are the @WWE Champion & the number 1 wrestler on the planet.. all of your dreams have come true!” His response: “Not quite all, Wade. I still need to see @PNEFC promoted to the Premier League.” Top Lad.”
On Cody's own Instagram, he paints a slightly different picture and suggests the support might have been for a different reason. Under the same picture, he wrote: “I’ve got bad news…I missed wishing @stubennettofficial a Happy Birthday yesterday. Enjoy this picture of him actually smiling. @pnefcofficial makes him very happy."
The pictures have been liked hundreds of thousands of times, attracting hundreds of comments - with some asking the pair to take over PNE akin to how Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought Wrexham.
