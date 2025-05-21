Cody Drameh | Getty Images

Preston North End and Derby County are being linked with a move for Cody Drameh

Preston North End are eyeing a permanent swoop for Hull City defender Cody Drameh, as per reports.

The Lancashire Post understands that the Lilywhites are in discussions with the Tigers over a deal to land the former Leeds United full-back - who is interested in the move. The two clubs are slightly apart in valuation as things stand, amid reports from Sky Sports that Hull have rejected an offer from North End.

Drameh signed permanently for Hull last summer, from Leeds, and was limited to 28 league appearances - with 17 of those starts. He played on both sides of defence but barely featured in the final 16 games under Ruben Selles, who has since left. After Hull’s survival, speculation around the 23-year-old has not been in short supply.

Derby County have seen a loan offer for the full-back rejected; if Drameh is to leave the Tigers then it is expected to be on a permanent basis. He has also been linked with a potential move to France, with Reims and Toulouse the two clubs credited with interest. Both were said to be eyeing a move in the summer of 2024.

North End have a vacancy at wing-back after losing loan star, and last season’s Player of the Year, Kaine Kesler-Hayden. The chance to make that position his own is understood to appeal to Drameh - whose versatility would give manager Paul Heckingbottom a boost. The 23-year-old is contracted at the MKM Stadium until 2027.

Preston have shown interest in Drameh before, but Luton Town won the race to take him on loan in January 2023 and he played in the Hatters’ successful play-off campaign. The Dulwich-born defender also has experience in the second tier with Birmingham City and Cardiff City. In the Premier League, he made four appearances for Leeds.

