Chris Wilder said Sheffield United were ‘scratching their heads’ after coming away from Preston North End empty handed.

The Blades surged into a two-goal lead inside 17 minutes at Deepdale, with Andre Brooks breaking the deadlock and Callum O’Hare swiftly adding a second. However, PNE scored either side of half-time through Lewis Dobbin and an own goal from United captain Japhet Tanganga. With only 58 minutes on the clock, the comeback was completed when former Blade, Daniel Jebbison, powered home his header from a wonderful Andrija Vukcevic cross.

Speaking to Football Heaven post-match, Wilder said: "I’m scratching my head how we've not walked away with three points, unbelievable. But we only have ourselves to blame. Game management, naivety of the team. The game plan worked in our favour, we set traps, we pounced, we countered and looked a really good side... but we have to put teams to bed.

"Responsibility and accountability in those big periods that we had because at times, it was really good. We have to take the game away. Then we have to realise, coming up to half-time, that there's game management about it. What is the feeling of this place going to be like after 45/46 minutes, with the home team two-nil down? And, possibly Paul and Stuart scratching their heads maybe thinking, ‘Dear me, we’ve dodged a bit of a bullet here because the game should be done.’

“But it wasn’t, because we tried to be too intricate with it and then we made a really poor decision to go and engage in a tackle, and then you are feeling it. Those moments are huge. We understood what was going to happen second half. Their boys sprinted down the tunnel and no doubt the team talk from them would be, ‘Right, we need to be a load better’.

“We concede a free-kick straight after half-time... allow them to put the ball in our box, we get blocked, boy wins a header, it comes off Japh and then all of a sudden it is game on and it’s two each. I think we're really unfortunate with the third goal. Mark McGuinness gets a whack and is desperately trying to get back into the middle of the goal. Maybe we should shuffle over. Really, we’re all scratching our heads in the changing room afterwards.

“We are not here for periods of games where we played OK, or chances we made. We’ve conceded three goals away from home, which is nonsense. The timing of the goals is absolutely nonsense, and we’ve not put a team to bed when we had them on the rag - which has, obviously, resulted in us not getting those big three points which would’ve capped off a fabulous week for us.”

