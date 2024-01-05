Preston North End have a huge task in the FA Cup third round this weekend, as the Lilywhites head to Chelsea.
Here's everything manager Ryan Lowe said on the Stamford Bridge trip.
1. On having wanted a big away trip in the cup and what his message to the players will be pre-match
"Yeah, well that. We are changing it around a little bit today and we'll work on in and out of possession tomorrow," said Lowe, on Thursday. "We will spend longer on that. I am looking for a group of players today, to show me who wants to play and who is up for playing. Training is going to be right at it, which we want because it's important they show me that. It is going to be a great occasion, if we can go there and put in a performance and get a result. That is our aim. We have got six thousand fans going down there and we've got to make sure we give our all. That is going to be the message to the players."
2. On what it will take to cause an upset
"I think being brave, resolute and solid," said Lowe. "Being good with and without the ball and again, it's a game in both boxes. If you can keep the back door shut in one and take your chances at the other end, then that's where the game will obviously be won. If we can be good in both then it gives ourselves an opportunity." Photo: Getty
3. On his admiration for Mauricio Pochettino
"Yeah, of course," said Lowe. "He is a top, top manager, with the clubs he's managed and what he has done. He has had some dips in the road and it'd be nice to have a drink with him at the end, to ask how he's gone about things. They've spent £600million or something and the pressures of his job are probably nowhere near the pressures of mine, but it'd be nice to sit down and have a chat with him regarding it. They are building, aren't they? They are building for the future and they've got some fantastic quality. I think they've got a fantastic manager, definitely."
4. On the 6,000 travelling away fans
"That is the positive side, I think," said Lowe. "I know it is Chelsea, but you see those six thousand following the team away... it is expensive going to London. The coaches, trains, tickets, we know and we appreciate the support. That will give me hairs standing up on the back of my neck, knowing they are there to support the players and the football club. And that's where we want our lads to give a good account of themselves - for them - because they are important to us. I know there are dips in the road sometimes, of course - every fan up and down the country has them. But, yeah, they are going to be our 12th man to lead us towards what we want to try and do in the future."