4 . On the 6,000 travelling away fans

"That is the positive side, I think," said Lowe. "I know it is Chelsea, but you see those six thousand following the team away... it is expensive going to London. The coaches, trains, tickets, we know and we appreciate the support. That will give me hairs standing up on the back of my neck, knowing they are there to support the players and the football club. And that's where we want our lads to give a good account of themselves - for them - because they are important to us. I know there are dips in the road sometimes, of course - every fan up and down the country has them. But, yeah, they are going to be our 12th man to lead us towards what we want to try and do in the future."