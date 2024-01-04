PNE players

Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough could be the only player to miss this weekend's FA Cup clash at Chelsea through injury.

The Lilywhites head to Stamford Bridge for a half five kick-off on Saturday evening, with Ryan Lowe's side drawn a glamour tie in round three. It's the first meeting between the clubs since 2010 and PNE's first trip to the Blues for almost 22 years.

Ahead of the game, manager Ryan Lowe provided an injury update from camp - with Robbie Brady having returned to training. The Irishman was forced off with a calf issue at Swansea City, just before Christmas, but is back in the fold. As for Whatmough, the summer signing is set for another spell on the sidelines having encountered a knee problem against Sheffield Wednesday.

"Robbie is training today, actually," said Lowe, on Thursday. "We have just had that news. I am not sure how far off he is, but if he comes through today and tomorrow then he will be part of the squad. But yeah, Jack is probably going to be a little bit longer. We're just waiting for another opinion on the back of his knee. I don't think he will be with us anytime this month.

"I don't know how long, but I don't see him playing in the next three games. We are just waiting for a second opinion on it and we will see what that is. Jack is a blow because when he's played, I think he's done fantastically well. When he came here, he had some problems with his knee and we had to drop him out to get him stronger.