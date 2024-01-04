Preston boss Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has apologised for his comments after the defeat at Sunderland on New Year's Day.

The Lilywhites were beaten 2-0 at the Stadium of Light and post match, PNE's boss assured that all the work would then be tailored to Bristol City at home on January 13th - with the upcoming FA Cup tie at Chelsea said to be the 'least of' his worries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That sparked a strong backlash from supporters online, with six thousand North End fans travelling down to Stamford Bridge for the half five kick-off on Saturday. Lowe next faced the media on Thursday morning and wanted to clear up his response in Wearside.

"I didn't mean it in any disregard to our fans," said Lowe. "It is definitely not the least of my worries, of course it's not. We are coming up against world, European and Premier League champions, hundreds of million pounds worth worth of players and a top manager. So, it definitely wasn't. At that moment in time I'd just come off the pitch and disappointed; we'd lost two nil. That was the least of my worries right then, because I had to come and answer questions.

"Did it get taken out of context? Yeah, it did and I will be honest, that is not the way it was meant - but I get it and understand. It has definitely not been the least of our worries, because we are going to a fantastic football club with six thousand of our fans travelling down in numbers - for a half five kick-off. They might not get back until late, trains might not be available to come back and we are going down there wanting to give a good account of ourselves.

"There are not many weeks you go and play at Stamford Bridge, against a Premier League team - so it is a big occasion for the football club, the players and the fans. I want our fans to go and be proud of what our lads do for them on that day. So, apologies if anyone has taken it out of context - it has never been that way. At that moment in time, it was the least of my worries because in the back of my mind I am thinking 'how did we concede the goals?' and 'how didn't we get an opportunity to score a goal?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad