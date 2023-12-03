Preston North End handed mouthwatering trip to Premier League Chelsea in FA Cup third round - plus full draw
Preston have been drawn away to Premoier League Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup.
The Lilywhites will travel to the Stamford Bridge on the weekend of January 5-8.
It's the first time PNE have faced the London Blues since 2010, when they lost 2-0 at home in the fourth round as Chelsea went on to win the competition, following a 1-0 win against Portsmouth in the final. The last time Deepdale fans travelled to the home of the Premier League side was in 2002, when they exited the competition following a 3-1 defeat - that was despite Richard Cresswell handing the visitors a ninth-minute lead.
Preston - who have lifted the FA Cup twice - haven't got past the fourth round of the famous old competition since the 2014-15 season, when they lost 3-1 to Manchester United at Deepdale in the fifth round.
Last season. Ryan Lowe's side beat fellow Championship outfit Huddersfield 3-0 in round three, but exited the Cup with a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Spurs the Cup game immediately afterwards,
The last time PNE progressed further than the fifth round was in 1966, when they got to the quarter-finals.
Preston are currently eighth in the Championship table following Friday night's 2-0 defeat at the hands of QPR. Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League.
FA Cup third round draw
Luton v Bolton, Shrewsbury v Wrexham/Yeovil, Arsenal v Liverpool, Stoke v Brighton, Norwich v Crewe/Bristol Rovers, West Ham v Bristol City, Spurs v Burnley, Fulham v Rotherham, West Brom v Aldershot/Stockport County, Southampton v Alfreton Town/Walsall, AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town, Peterborough United v Leeds United, Millwall v Leicester, Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient, Sunderland v Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff, Crystal Palace v Everton, Middlesbrough v Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers, Wigan v Manchester United, Manchester City v Huddersfield, Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United, Gillingham v Sheffield United, Swansea v Morecambe, Chelsea v Preston, QPR v Bournemouth, Coventry v Oxford United, Brentford v Wolves, Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale, Plymouth v Sutton United, Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading, Hull City v Birmingham City.