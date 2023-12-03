Two-times winners Preston North End haven't got past the fourth round of the FA Cup since the 2014-15 season

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has taken place

Preston have been drawn away to Premoier League Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Lilywhites will travel to the Stamford Bridge on the weekend of January 5-8.

It's the first time PNE have faced the London Blues since 2010, when they lost 2-0 at home in the fourth round as Chelsea went on to win the competition, following a 1-0 win against Portsmouth in the final. The last time Deepdale fans travelled to the home of the Premier League side was in 2002, when they exited the competition following a 3-1 defeat - that was despite Richard Cresswell handing the visitors a ninth-minute lead.

Preston - who have lifted the FA Cup twice - haven't got past the fourth round of the famous old competition since the 2014-15 season, when they lost 3-1 to Manchester United at Deepdale in the fifth round.

Last season. Ryan Lowe's side beat fellow Championship outfit Huddersfield 3-0 in round three, but exited the Cup with a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Spurs the Cup game immediately afterwards,

The last time PNE progressed further than the fifth round was in 1966, when they got to the quarter-finals.

Preston are currently eighth in the Championship table following Friday night's 2-0 defeat at the hands of QPR. Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League.

