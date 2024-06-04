Alfie Gilchrist

Chelsea star has been linked with a Championship loan move

Preston North End are being linked with a loan move for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist - someone Blues legend John Terry rates highly.

The 20-year-old actually made his first team debut against PNE, back in January’s FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge - which Chelsea won 4-0. He went on to make 17 appearances for the senior side in 2023/24, with 11 of those outings coming in the Premier League.

Now, Preston are said to be interested in signing Gilchrist - along with Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United. He has Reece James and Malo Gusto for competition next season, and a new manager in Enzo Maresca to impress too.

Chelsea opted against loaning Gilchrist out last season, but a temporary switch appears on the cards this summer - and Terry would be in favour, with it viewed as the next step for Gilchrist on his way to becoming a first team regular.

“Alfie Gilchrist is a really, really good player,” said Terry. “He has got an unbelievable attitude. He has been at the club since the age of eight. He performs so well on a daily basis and does everything right.