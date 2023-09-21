Preston North End’s Ched Evans looks on

Preston North End striker Ched Evans will visit a specialist in a couple of weeks, with a view to then stepping up his involvement in first team training.

The number nine underwent surgery over the summer after developing a ‘serious medical condition’ towards the end of last season. His future as a footballer was in doubt, but the Welshman has been in and around the squad for a few weeks now, as he targets a return to action. PNE have been careful with the 34-year-old throughout the process, given the severity of his injury.

Lowe discussed the ‘positive news’ received by Evans last month, with regards to everything being on track in the healing process. Preston’s boss vowed not to push anything with Evans, at any stage, but his bone has continued to grow. North End’s manager had given a December timeframe for Evans playing again and Lowe hopes the upcoming scan will offer more encouragement.

“The next thing really for Ched is a bit of contact,” said Lowe. “But that is something Ched thrives off, so I don’t think there will be any issue there. The fact of the matter is that the intensity of training has gone through the roof. You are wincing sometimes, but there are places up for grabs and those lads are wanting to get into the team, play and perform. If it is a tackle from Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman or young Kian Best then it’s a tackle; they are going in. So yeah, there have been a few bumps and bruises but the competition for places is important.”