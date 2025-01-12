Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE host the Addicks on Tuesday night in the FA Cup third round

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has challenged his team to ‘raise’ their game against Preston North End.

The FA Cup third round tie has been rearranged for Tuesday night after Saturday’s clash was postponed due to a frozen Deepdale pitch. That may well have an impact on the Addicks’ away following - Charlton were set to bring around 1,000 supporters up to Lancashire.

It’s a clash Jones is looking forward to for a number of reasons. The Welshman went up against PNE a handful of times across his Luton Town and Stoke City stints. He has always spoken about Preston with plenty of respect and is excited to see how his players handle the occasion.

“We're going there to try and win the game," said Jones. "I’ve never gone into a game looking to shut up shop, thinking a team is better and we can’t win, never. Preston are a perennial Championship side - every year they are competitive.

"I know a lot of people there, from the hierarchy to the management and players. They are a good Championship side. We have to raise our game for the upturn in quality and we’re really excited for it. There's a bit of romance in it.

“I’d rather be going to Preston than Bolton for example - not because I think it's easier but I don't want to prepare for another 'League One' game. I want to give the players a different challenge. We are excited by the game and really looking forward to the weekend.”