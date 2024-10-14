Preston North End are gearing up for their EFL Championship fixture with Coventry City as the October international break reaches its conclusion.

A few Lilywhites players have been out representing their country, including Milutin Osmajic who is serving an eight-game ban. Montenegro are in action against Wales tonight with Owen Beck in their ranks, but the two won't share the same pitch, as he picked up a yellow card which has ruled him out of tonight's clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The international break brings up many talking points, and one that could be of interest is perhaps how much the current first-team squad is worth. North End find themselves with several players out of contract next summer, and Paul Heckingbottom will have a decision to make.

First and foremost, Paul Heckingbottom will focus on matters on the pitch, and try and improve their league position. The next few months will be key as Heckingbottom will run the rule on who he wants to keep around.

His only signing to date is Josh Bowler who joined on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, but there could be room for him to do business in January. It will likely require players being moved on though, and in an ideal world, you'd make some money from player sales to fund some transfers.

Is there anyone in the first-team squad you’d be reluctant to part with, but if a good offer came in you’d let them go as long as there was a promise to reinvest that money back in to the team? We have rounded up the squad values of all of this season’s 24 Championship sides with the help of Transfermarkt to see who had the strongest and weakest squads on paper.