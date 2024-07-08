Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Latest Championship transfer gossip

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Monday, 8 June.

Winger heading to Bristol City

According to Bristol Live, Machida Zelvia striker Yu Hirakawa is set to sign for the Robins - with a medical booked in today (08/07). The 23-year-old has travelled to England, after saying goodbye to supporters of the J-League leaders on Saturday. Once all the necessary checks are completed at the club’s High Performance Centre, the winger will travel to Portugal to link up with the rest of the squad. Hirakawa has made 61 appearances in his three years with the Japanese club.

Tigers star heading for exit

Ipswich Town look set to sign Hull City star Jacob Greaves, after the defender had a medical with the Tractor Boys on Sunday. The Portman Road outfit have been linked with a £35million double swoop for Greaves and fellow Tiger, Jaden Philogene. A move for centre-back Greaves looks to have moved faster, though it’s suggested that Ipswich ‘remain in talks’ to sign Philogene - with competition from Everton and Crystal Palace.

Arrival imminent at PNE

Preston North End could confirm the signing of Stefán Teitur Thórdarson today, with a medical booked in for the Iceland international. The Lilywhites look to have won the race for the 25-year-old, who was linked with Derby County and Queens Park Rangers. Thordarson had six months left on his Silkeborg contract, with a reported £600,000 fee enough to prise him away from the Danish club. The powerful midfielder scored 11 goals in all competitions last season.

Derby County close in on midfielder

The Rams are also on the verge of bringing in a new recruit, according to reports. That player is said to be Az Alkmaar midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn. A medical is set to take place on Monday, with Excelsior Rotterdam in line to receive part of the reported £600,000 fee - due to his two loan spells there. Goudmijn, 22, made 31 appearances in all competitions last season and would become Derby’s fifth signing of the summer.

Burnley set striker asking price