All 90 Championship loans ending this summer as Preston North End look for next gem after Aston Villa success
The loan market has served Preston North End well in recent years and the Lilywhites will no doubt look to it again this summer.
A busy summer of transfer activity is anticipated at Deepdale, with CEO Peter Ridsdale saying this week that two signings are already close to completion for PNE - who avoided relegation on the final day of the 2024/25 season.
It’s now a case of building for manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first full season in charge, with this summer’s window his first at Deepdale too. Preston are expected to recruit around 10 new players, after seeing loan men head back to their parent club and other contracts expire.
Speaking after the last game, Heckingbottom said: “If you get your ‘Plan A’ then fantastic, but it generally doesn't happen, so you have to be ready to move and just go with the flow of that to get the best possible squad. That's why I say loans are going to be important.
“Free transfers, we can afford a small pool. So yeah, we're going to make some signings - as many permanents as possible. The right character, the right player and then we'll certainly be bulking up the squad with as good a loans as possible.
“And we want to avoid just getting numbers.. We want to make sure we can get loans to try and improve the XI. But again, the competition for those players is immense. If you stand here right now, there's probably five faces I wouldn't have a clue who it would be.
With all of that in mind, here is a full rundown of every Championship loan ending this summer...
Goalkeepers
Mark Travers
James Beadle
Defenders
Dion Sanderson
Owen Beck
Bashir Humphreys
Nat Phillips
Finley Burns
Kal Naismith
Ryan Giles
Zak Sturge
Calum Scanlon
Callum Doyle
Ben Nelson
Nikola Katic
Tymoteusz Puchacz
Rob Atkinson
Kaine Kesler-Hayden
Ryan Porteous
Jayden Meghoma
Ronnie Edwards
Harrison Ashby
Harry Souttar
Alfie Gilchrist
Harry Clarke
Rob Holding
Josh Wilson-Esbrand
Ashley Phillips
Chris Mepham
Hannes Delcroix
Yasser Larouci
James Abankwah
Festy Ebosele
Paddy McNair
Mason Holgate
Midfielders
George Earthy
Will Alves
Sivert Mannsverk
David Ozoh
Harrison Armstrong
Marcus Harness
Gustavo Puerta
Oscar Zambrano
Lincoln
Joe Rothwell
Josh Bowler
Ryan Wintle
Jacob Wright
Alex Matos
Darko Gyabi
Isaac Hayden
Freddie Potts
Adil Aouchiche
Sam Greenwood
Karamoko Dembele
Hamza Choudhury
Shea Charles
Andrew Moran
Enzo Le Fee
Salis Abdul Samed
Lewis O'Brien
Forwards
Amario Cozier-Duberry
Cauley Woodrow
Jeremy Sarmiento
Marcus Edwards
Jaidon Anthony
Jerry Yates
Joe Gelhardt
Louie Barry
Manor Solomon
Samuel Iling-Junior
Kelechi Iheanacho
Ben Doak
Josh Coburn
Lewis Dobbin
Muhamed Tijani
Michael Obafemi
Kaide Gordon
Mark O'Mahony
Koki Saito
Min-hyeok Yang
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Ben Brereton Diaz
Ibrahim Cissoko
Lewis Koumas
Ali Al-Hamadi
Jayden Danns
Myles Peart-Harris
Adam Armstrong
Will Lankshear