Preston North End signed players on loan from Aston Villa, Leeds United, Brentford and Watford in 2024/25

The loan market has served Preston North End well in recent years and the Lilywhites will no doubt look to it again this summer.

A busy summer of transfer activity is anticipated at Deepdale, with CEO Peter Ridsdale saying this week that two signings are already close to completion for PNE - who avoided relegation on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

It’s now a case of building for manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first full season in charge, with this summer’s window his first at Deepdale too. Preston are expected to recruit around 10 new players, after seeing loan men head back to their parent club and other contracts expire.

Speaking after the last game, Heckingbottom said: “If you get your ‘Plan A’ then fantastic, but it generally doesn't happen, so you have to be ready to move and just go with the flow of that to get the best possible squad. That's why I say loans are going to be important.

“Free transfers, we can afford a small pool. So yeah, we're going to make some signings - as many permanents as possible. The right character, the right player and then we'll certainly be bulking up the squad with as good a loans as possible.

“And we want to avoid just getting numbers.. We want to make sure we can get loans to try and improve the XI. But again, the competition for those players is immense. If you stand here right now, there's probably five faces I wouldn't have a clue who it would be.

With all of that in mind, here is a full rundown of every Championship loan ending this summer...

Goalkeepers

Mark Travers

James Beadle

Defenders

Dion Sanderson

Owen Beck

Bashir Humphreys

Nat Phillips

Finley Burns

Kal Naismith

Ryan Giles

Zak Sturge

Calum Scanlon

Callum Doyle

Ben Nelson

Nikola Katic

Tymoteusz Puchacz

Rob Atkinson

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Ryan Porteous

Jayden Meghoma

Ronnie Edwards

Harrison Ashby

Harry Souttar

Alfie Gilchrist

Harry Clarke

Rob Holding

Josh Wilson-Esbrand

Ashley Phillips

Chris Mepham

Hannes Delcroix

Yasser Larouci

James Abankwah

Festy Ebosele

Paddy McNair

Mason Holgate

Midfielders

George Earthy

Will Alves

Sivert Mannsverk

David Ozoh

Harrison Armstrong

Marcus Harness

Gustavo Puerta

Oscar Zambrano

Lincoln

Joe Rothwell

Josh Bowler

Ryan Wintle

Jacob Wright

Alex Matos

Darko Gyabi

Isaac Hayden

Freddie Potts

Adil Aouchiche

Sam Greenwood

Karamoko Dembele

Hamza Choudhury

Shea Charles

Andrew Moran

Enzo Le Fee

Salis Abdul Samed

Lewis O'Brien

Forwards

Amario Cozier-Duberry

Cauley Woodrow

Jeremy Sarmiento

Marcus Edwards

Jaidon Anthony

Jerry Yates

Joe Gelhardt

Louie Barry

Manor Solomon

Samuel Iling-Junior

Kelechi Iheanacho

Ben Doak

Josh Coburn

Lewis Dobbin

Muhamed Tijani

Michael Obafemi

Kaide Gordon

Mark O'Mahony

Koki Saito

Min-hyeok Yang

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Ben Brereton Diaz

Ibrahim Cissoko

Lewis Koumas

Ali Al-Hamadi

Jayden Danns

Myles Peart-Harris

Adam Armstrong

Will Lankshear

