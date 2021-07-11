Championship transfer news: Clubs looking to raid Preston North End's Lancashire rivals.

Barnsley are reportedly keen on Clarets midfielder Josh Benson

The Tykes are interested in signing the youngster on a permanent deal this summer, with a fee in the region of £650,000 mooted.

Benson, who is 21-years-old, still has a few years left on his contract at Turf Moor.

Championship transfer talk

The Tykes are in the hunt for some signings under their new boss Markus Schopp and have identified him as a potential addition.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The owls are in the hunt for a new shot stopper for next season.

Peacock-Farrell, who is 24-years-old, could be loaned out by Burnley this summer and has been identified by Darren Moore’s side as a potential addition.(Various)

West Brom are reportedly interested in £5m Brighton defender Matt Clarke but face competition from Sheffield United.

Valerien Ismael is set to bolster his defensive options at West Brom this summer and it appears he wants Brighton defender Matt Clarke.

The Sun are reporting that the Baggies are interested in signing the 24-year-old with Brighton said to be demanding a fee of around £5 million to part ways with him permanently. (The Sun)

Luton Town have taken Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela on trial with a view to signing him on a loan deal this summer.

Leshabela is a player in-demand this summer with the midfielder having managed to impress for Leicester’s under-23s in the past few campaigns and it is believed he will be made available for a loan deal by the Foxes during the transfer window.