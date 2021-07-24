Championship transfer gossip: Preston North End's Championship rivals look to make moves in final few weeks of transfer window

Clubs are well underway with their pre-season fixture schedules, providing these sides with an opportunity to outline where they remain weak and then to use this information to delve into the transfer market with.

We take a look at some of the deals which could happen over the coming days.

Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Bailey Peacock-Farrell has not been a quiet one, and after seemingly emerging as prime suitors as a result of Birmingham nearing a deal for Matija Sarkic, they have now been hit with a second blow as another Championship side have expressed an interest.

Bournemouth have now joined the race for the young Burnley goalkeeper, as per a report from Mail Online.

The Cherries had agreed a deal to bring in Freddie Woodman for the season, but an injury to the Premier League club’s first-choice halted the deal.

Burnley were after suitors from the Championship, according to The Athletic, but Wednesday were still very interested.

Middlesbrough have submitted an opening bid for Cardiff centre-back Ciaron Brown, as first reported in an FLW exclusive.

The 23-year-old saw a lot more minutes as last season progressed and is a full Northern Ireland international, featuring three times for the national side.

Nottingham Forest have now seen three bids rejected for Fortuna Sittard striker Zian Flemming, as confirmed by Voetbal Primeur.

The 22-year-old scored 15 times in 35 appearances last season for the Dutch club and Forest have not kept their pursuit quiet.

Chris Hughton’s side have even offered players as part of any deal for Flemming, with the likes of Gaetan Bong, Carl Jenkinson and Harry Arter, all part of proposed deals.

West Brom are expected to offer Sam Johnstone a new contract at the end of the summer if he remains an Albion player, according to The Athletic.

West Ham and Arsenal have been in pursuit for the 28-year-old, but no agreement has been agreed as of yet.

West Ham placed an opening bid of £6 million and have since came back with a second bid of £11 million, according to Football Insider.