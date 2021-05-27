Championship gossip: Thursday evening update – Burnley star on clubs’ radar, Middlesbrough eye Danish swoop, Brentford defender’s ‘hurt’ at rejection by national side

Championship clubs could be on the alert after it was announced that Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady will leave Burnley when his contract expires at the end of next month.

The 29-year-old was a club-record £13million signing when he joined from Norwich in January 2017.

But after a bright start to his Turf Moor career he has been limited by a series of injuries, making only 21 starts since suffering a serious knee problem in December 2017.

Plans are starting to take shape already for the 2021-22 season

Meanwhile, Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer says he is reluctant to dip into the loan market this summer as he weighs up what moves need to be made in the summer transfer window, accoring to Birmingham Live.

Elsewhere, Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard says promotion to the Premier League would make up for the “hurt” of being left out of Denmark’s European Championship squad.

Right-back Dalsgaard will face Swansea in the Championship play-off final on Saturday, just days after suffering the disappointment of being overlooked at international level.

The 31-year-old had felt ready to represent his country this summer after returning from a two-month injury absence to feature in both legs of the Bees’ semi-final win over Bournemouth.

Relegated Sheffield United have appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager.

The former Watford and Fulham boss has signed a three-year contract with the Blades and succeeds Chris Wilder, who left in March after guiding his boyhood club from League One to the Premier League in just over four and a half years in charge.

And Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for FC Midtjylland’s Sory Kaba.