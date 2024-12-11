It's a trip to south Wales for Preston North End on Wednesday

Preston North End’s next challenge in the Championship is a midweek trip to Cardiff City.

The Lilywhites have drawn their last four league games and head into the match sitting 18th. Meanwhile, Omer Riza’s team had their previous match postponed due to Storm Darragh. The Bluebirds occupy 22nd place in the table, with Wednesday’s clash a six-pointer on paper.

Here’s all the key match details!

When is Preston North End v Sunderland?

The match gets under way at 19:45, just like four other Championship matches on Wednesday night. The only game which kicks off at 20:00 is West Brom vs Coventry City.

Can I get tickets for the game?

Away tickets go off sale at 10:00 on Wednesday, from the Deepdale ticket office, over the phone and online. Thoes can be collected up until 11:30, with any needing to be picked up after that available fromt the away ticket office. Preston fans can pay on the day from Gate 12, at increased prices.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

The fixture is not the main broadcast on Sky Sports, but with it being midweek the game can be viewed on Sky Sports+. Now TV Sports Membership passes are £14.99, which will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for 24-hours. Overseas iFollow video passes are available, while audio passes can be purchased worldwide. The Lancashire Post will also have a live text blog, from the ground.

Who is the referee?

James Linington will officiate his first PNE fixture in more than a year. It is his 10th match of the 2024/25 campaign, with 36 yellow cards shown so far. Linington oversaw the clashes between North End and Cardiff City in December 2017 and March 2022. He will be assisted by Alex James and Alistair Nelson, with Sam Allison the fourth official.

What is the team news?

It’s a clean bill of health for the Lilywhites, with Robbie Brady said to be back in the fold for this one. He was the only remaining absentee for Preston last time out. The Irishman suffered ankle ligament damage in late October, but returned to training last week and will travel with the squad to Cardiff. The PNE boss welcomed Liam Lindsay and Mads Frokjaer back, at Hillsborough, thought he former played no part. A round-up of the injury news from the Cardiff camp can be read here.