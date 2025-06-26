Carabao Cup trophy | Getty Images

The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup took place on Thursday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have been handed an away trip to Barrow in the Carabao Cup first round.

Four-and-a-half hours after learning their schedule for the 2025/26 league season, the Lilywhites were involved in the northern section of the draw - which followed the southern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ties will take place the week commencing August 11, with PNE heading to Holker Street a few days after visiting Queens Park Rangers. A preliminary round - featuring Barnet vs Newport and Accrington vs Oldham - takes place one week prior.

North End have faced Barrow in pre-season friendlies on a few occasions - last in 2023 - but it will be just the second competitive meeting between the two clubs. PNE were 2-0 winners away from home in the 1971 League Cup round one.

Preston made it through to the fourth round of last season’s competition, after beating Sunderland 2-0 at home, Harrogate 5-0 away and Fulham on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were knocked out by Arsenal, 0-3, in the fourth round.

Carabao Cup draw in full

Northern Section

Barrow v Preston North End

Grimsby Town v Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool v Port Vale

Salford City v Rotherham

Harrogate Town v Lincoln City

Tranmere Rovers v Burton Albion

Stockport County v Crewe Alexandra

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Wrexham v Hull City

Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Stoke City v Walsall

Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic v Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City

Middlesbrough v Doncaster Rovers

West Brom v Derby County

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Chesterfield v Mansfield Town

Barnsley v Fleetwood Town

Wigan Athletic v Notts County

Southern Section

Coventry City v Luton Town

Bristol City v MK Dons

Bromley v Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United

Leyton Orient v Wycombe Wanderers

Watford v Norwich City

Charlton Athletic v Stevenage

Oxford United v Colchester United

Barnet or Newport County v Millwall

Cardiff City v Swindon Town

Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town v Southampton

Cheltenham Town v Exeter

Plymouth Argyle v QPR

Swansea City v Crawley Town