Carabao Cup first round draw in FULL as Preston North End get away trip & Blackburn Rovers host Bradford City
Preston North End have been handed an away trip to Barrow in the Carabao Cup first round.
Four-and-a-half hours after learning their schedule for the 2025/26 league season, the Lilywhites were involved in the northern section of the draw - which followed the southern.
Ties will take place the week commencing August 11, with PNE heading to Holker Street a few days after visiting Queens Park Rangers. A preliminary round - featuring Barnet vs Newport and Accrington vs Oldham - takes place one week prior.
North End have faced Barrow in pre-season friendlies on a few occasions - last in 2023 - but it will be just the second competitive meeting between the two clubs. PNE were 2-0 winners away from home in the 1971 League Cup round one.
Preston made it through to the fourth round of last season’s competition, after beating Sunderland 2-0 at home, Harrogate 5-0 away and Fulham on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were knocked out by Arsenal, 0-3, in the fourth round.
Carabao Cup draw in full
Northern Section
Barrow v Preston North End
Grimsby Town v Shrewsbury Town
Blackpool v Port Vale
Salford City v Rotherham
Harrogate Town v Lincoln City
Tranmere Rovers v Burton Albion
Stockport County v Crewe Alexandra
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Wrexham v Hull City
Birmingham City v Sheffield United
Stoke City v Walsall
Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic v Peterborough United
Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City
Middlesbrough v Doncaster Rovers
West Brom v Derby County
Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday
Chesterfield v Mansfield Town
Barnsley v Fleetwood Town
Wigan Athletic v Notts County
Southern Section
Coventry City v Luton Town
Bristol City v MK Dons
Bromley v Ipswich Town
Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United
Leyton Orient v Wycombe Wanderers
Watford v Norwich City
Charlton Athletic v Stevenage
Oxford United v Colchester United
Barnet or Newport County v Millwall
Cardiff City v Swindon Town
Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon
Northampton Town v Southampton
Cheltenham Town v Exeter
Plymouth Argyle v QPR
Swansea City v Crawley Town
Portsmouth v Reading
Carabao Cup round one draw LIVE!
Draw done and dusted!
Thanks for following.
PNE head to Barrow in round one.
We’ll bring you a full run down of the draw above.
Wigan vs Notts County
Barnsley vs Fleetwood
Chesterfield vs Mansfield
Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom vs Derby
Middlesbrough vs Doncaster
Blackburn vs Bradford
Accrington or Oldham vs Peterborough
Stoke vs Walsall
Birmingham vs Sheffield United
Wrexham vs Hull
Huddersfield vs Leicester
Stockport vs Crewe
Tranmere vs Burton
Harrogate vs Lincoln
Salford vs Rotherham
Blackpool vs Port Vale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.