Calvin Ramsay

Preston North End loan man Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool for rehabilitation on his injury.

Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe confirmed that the Scottish defender had suffered a ‘setback’ last month and that he would be sidelined for six to eight weeks. Ramsay got some pre-season minutes under his belt, but had not made a competitive appearance for North End at the time of the blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12 month loan deal is still active and former Aberdeen man Ramsay will hope to play a part in PNE’s campaign. But, for now, North End are happy to follow Liverpool’s lead - with the Reds opting to bring the 20-year-old back to the club. Lowe hopes to work with Ramsay further down the line, but has stressed the importance of waiting until the time is right.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Calvin is still missing but he’s going to be another couple of months probably,” said Lowe. “He’s not actually with us at the moment; he’s with Liverpool, doing his rehab. He will come to us later, but we are in contact with Liverpool and Calvin about where he’s up to and how he is. We’ll just listen to Liverpool and when he’s back with us, he’ll hopefully be back to play some part.

“Liverpool did want Calvin to go back to them. It was probably the right thing, because he is their player. We’ve got to make sure he comes back right, fit, ready and they sign him off. We don’t want to get him where we still have to do work with him. Last time, it wasn’t quite that. But, it’s about the kid now and making sure he is properly fit and ready to go. We will take as long as is needed to get him match fit.”

PNE also brought in Layton Stewart from Liverpool this summer, but on a permanent deal. Stewart has not made his debut for North End either, having been put on an individual training program post-transfer. The striker was seen doing solo work in training last week and Lowe says he could make the bench against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad