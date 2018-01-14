Callum Robinson praises provider Greg Cunningham after Preston pick up Millwall point

Goalscorer Callum Robinson praised provider Greg Cunningham after Preston picked up a point at Millwall.

The left back broke down the left 10 minutes from time and whipped in a vicious cross that Robinson dived forward to chest home from close range to make sure of a share of the spoils in the 1-1 draw at The Den.

Callum Robinson and Greg Cunningham embrace after PNE's equaliser at The Den.

It was a second assist in two games for Cunningham who laid on North End’s fifth goal for Josh Harrop in their big FA Cup win at Wycombe seven days earlier.

“It’s good to have Greg Cunningham back, he’s a great asset to the team,” said Robinson.

“He’s got a very good left foot and as soon as he got down the line I just saw a gap, gambled, moved off my man and threw my body at it.

“It hit my chest and it went in and I was really happy to get the goal.

“I knew I just needed to make contact.

“It think it’s my first goal with my chest, it’s a different kind of goal but it doesn’t matter how they go in.”

Alex Neil’s side enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half in the capital but went in at the interval behind after Aiden O’Brien scored two minutes before the break.

The improvement was marked in the second half, the performance capped by Robinson’s fourth goal of the season.

“The gaffer wasn’t too pleased with how were playing at half-time,” he said.

“He thought we could be more effective in the top half of the pitch.

“It was probably just a little too pretty, trying to play too much.

“Second half we were much better in the final third.

“We were more effective and got crosses into the box, moved the ball a bit quicker and battled a little bit more.”

All in all a point was about right with Robinson content PNE had something to show for their efforts.

“We always knew it was going to be a difficult place to come,” said the 22-year-old.

“Only three teams have come here and won this season I think and we knew it was going to be a battle.

“It was a tough game. They’ve got some good players, they know how to get results and work hard as a team and graft.

“We had to compete as much as they do, which I think we did better in the second half, and if we did that we knew we could get a result.

“We’re disappointed not to win but there’s been a lot of teams who’ve come here and haven’t got the win.”