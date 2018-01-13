Preston well worth their draw at Millwall says Alex Neil

Alex Neil felt Preston North End were worthy of their draw against Millwall at the Den.

MATCH REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Preston North End

It needed an 80th minute equaliser from Callum Robinson to earn a share of the spoils after Aiden O'Brien had put the Lions in front just before half-time.

Lilywhites manager Neil said: "I thought we did enough to get something from the game.

"As the game wore on if anyone was going to win, it was going to be us.

"Millwall's changes at the end of the game reflected that, they were happy with a point and took a striker off and put a midfielder on.

"I think when you come away from home and the other team score first, you are always happy to get something from it."

After having a lot of the ball in the first half but without creating a great deal, Neil was frustrated to see North End fall behind in the 43rd minute.

In the second half they got drawn into something of a physical battle before a re-jig further forward got them on the front foot in the closing stages.

Neil said: "I was always confident we would score but the longer it went on we needed to make changes to make it happen.

"We changed personnel and changed shape to get ourselves back in the game.

"We didn't have a lot of glaring chances which we should have scored with, but we had a lot of pressure in good areas, more attempts on goal and more corners than they had.

"Over the piece we deserved something from it."

Neil had to use Alan Browne at right-back after Paul Huntington was ruled out through injury.

Tom Clarke partnered Ben Davies in the centre of defence with midfielder Browne taking on the full-back duty.

"Paul Huntington wasn't ready, he has an issue with his hamstring," said Neil.

"We were short at right-back, Darnell Fisher wasn't ready and Calum Woods has done his hamstring.

"Defence been an issue in terms of numbers this season, particularly in the full-back area.

"Alan Browne had to slot in and I thought he had a great game at right-back."