Mikey O'Neill

Preston North End are looking to find forward Mikey O'Neill a new club, says boss Ryan Lowe.

In the first season of the PNE manager's tenure, O'Neill broke on to the first team scene and made his senior debut in early April - at home to Queens Park Rangers. He played three matches at the end of that season and then turned out five times at the start of the following campaign. His one start came at home to Huddersfield Town, in the FA Cup.

After his performance at Barnsley, whom Preston beat 3-1 on Gentry Day in April 2022, Lowe said: "I thought he looked different class on the ball out there and he got a bit carried away with a flick around the corner, but he'd done everything so well. I thought his movement, his hold up play, his runs with and without the ball - he's a bit of a special talent, I must say."

Following the 2021/22 season, O'Neill signed a two year professional deal at PNE. Grimsby Town then took the teenager on loan and he made 11 appearances in total for the Mariners. In September 2023, National League North side Southport brought O'Neill in on a short term deal and he scored three goals in 19 outings. But, with his contract at PNE set to expire this summer, Lowe has made it clear that the 19-year-old's future lies elsewhere.

"Yeah, Mikey has come back now," said Lowe. "He was obviously at Southport for a little while and was in and out of the team. The lads are trying to help him get an exit strategy, to go and further his career. We think it is only right. I think Mikey had a great start, coming in and doing well. He played some Championship games and nearly scored a couple of goals. He then, sort of, didn't really hit off and then Fin broke through after him.