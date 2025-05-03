Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team news is in from Ashton Gate...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one change for this afternoon’s final day fixture at Bristol City.

Ryan Ledson comes into the PNE XI with Stefan Thordarson dropping to the bench. Sam Greenwood is back in the squad, as one of eight substitutes. Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane remain sidelined.

Robins boss Liam Manning makes three changes from the 4-0 loss at Leeds United, last time out. Joe Williams, Yu Hirakawa and Scott Twine come in with Haydon Roberts, Marcus McGuane and George Earthy the three going out.

It’s a massive match at Ashton Gate with the home side going into it in fifth spot, aiming to secure a play-off place. North End, meanwhile, are 20th and at risk of relegation. A win will guarantee survival but anything else and PNE will be reliant on others dropping points.

Confirmed team news

PNE XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Ledson, Brady, Hughes, Riis, Osmajic. PNE subs: Stowell; Porteous, Meghoma, Bauer, Thordarson, Greenwood, T. Mawene, Evans.

Bristol City XI: O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, McCrorie, Knight (c), Williams, Hirakawa, Bird, Twine, Wells. Bristol City subs: Bajic, Roberts, Morrison, McGuane, Earthy, Bell, Mehmeti, Armstrong