Emil Riis’ opening goal was cancelled out by Romaine Mundle’s wonder strike at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End loan man Jayden Meghoma felt the Lilywhites ought to have come away from Sunderland with all three points.

The Lilywhites hit the front on 65 minutes at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, courtesy of Emil Riis’ soaring left-footed strike from 20 yards. But, after play resumed around the 85th minute mark, the hosts almost instantly drew level thanks to a moment of brilliance from Romaine Mundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it was a hard-fought point but I think we should ultimately come away with three points,” said Meghoma. “We created a lot of chances, we dominated at their place, so I thought we did really well. But it's disappointing not to get three points. (The game plan was) to go out there and dominate and press.

“We've gone away from home a lot this season and we've done really well against the top sides and that's what we did again today. The message was clear from the start and we were going to win; it's unfortunate that we didn't.

“We were confident, we displayed a lot of our qualities and I think the final part was just the finish to be honest with you. Emil scored a good goal but I thought there were other chances we should have finished off; it's football, it happens and we're on to the next really.”

“I don’t think he had full control of the situation.”

Sunderland’s leveller - while a piece of individual quality from Mundle - followed a five minute halt to proceedings in which injury and substitution chaos ensued. That woke the stadium up and the home faithful were incensed. Meghoma felt that whole situation worked against Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was carnage to be honest with you,” said Meghoma. “I don't think he had full control of the situation. He didn't know what was going on. We as players didn't know what was going on and I think the delay just kind of interrupted our flow and it gave them a bit of momentum, which can happen in football.

“It is what it is. It gave them momentum. I feel like for the whole game they weren't on us, but after that moment it kind of changed - the crowd became louder and they were on their side and they kept going, so credit to them for the finish.”

For Meghoma, it was a return to the starting XI after missing last weekend’s trip to Sheffield United due to a ankle issue - which he is pleased to have shaken off. There were lots of positives for him on appearance number eight in the Championship and the 18-year-old continues to embrace every moment at PNE.

“Yes, I think Paul is a fantastic manager and you can see what he's trying to do with the team,” said the teenager. “It's just about pushing and working hard and finishing in the best position possible. I think it's been really good and I'm enjoying every moment to be honest with you. It's an amazing experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on whether the Championship is a league he’d like to return to next season, should the opportunity to do so arise, he added: “You never know, we'll see what happens. I can't tell the future, so we'll see!”