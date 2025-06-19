Theo Mawene | PNEFC, Ian Robinson

The youngster made one first team appearance in the 2023/24 season

Brentford have signed Preston North End youngster Theo Mawene.

The Lilywhites triggered their one-year option after the midfielder’s two-year scholarship ended this summer, but he has been swiftly snapped up by the Bees - for what is described as a ‘significant undisclosed fee’.

PNE have also confirmed that a sell-on clause is inserted in the deal, while they could gain extra funds through any future success Mawene enjoys. The teenager was linked with Brentford and Brighton during last season.

Those links surfaced after Mawene starred in PNE’s 4-1 FA Youth Cup win over Liverpool, at Deepdale. Scouts were then said to be sent to watch Mawene, in the next round at Manchester United.

Mawene, the younger brother of fellow midfielder Noah - and son of ex-North End fan favourite Youl - made two first team appearances. He came off the bench against Leicester City in April 2024 and again, versus Aston Villa, back in March.

