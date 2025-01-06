Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE winger has signed for Aberdeen on loan

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels has joined Aberdeen on loan for the rest of the season.

The Scottish Premiership outfit have confirmed they also have an option-to-buy the Dane inserted in the deal. Okkels, 25, joined PNE in the summer from FC Utrecht but game time has been in short supply for the wide man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made 13 appearances across all competitions but only racked up 306 minutes of football. Okkels cost Preston a reported £1.7million in the summer and he signed a three-year deal at Deepdale. The player is glad to have made the switch to the Pittodrie Stadium.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity,” said Okkels. “It’s good to get here to meet the boys and I’m excited to get going. It was really important to get this done quickly. I want to come here and help the team so the sooner I could be here the better and I’m just looking forward to this opportunity.

Read More Preston North End reportedly 'interested' in Crystal Palace man being linked with Blackburn Rovers move

“I know the manager well, what he expects and how he sees football so I think it will be a good fit. He is hard working, calm and focused on the journey so I only have good things to say. It’s important I get game time but I think that’s a good mix. I hope I will bring some quality, get some time on the pitch and make an impact.”

The move to the fourth placed SPL club sees Okkels reunite with a manager he has worked with before - and played some of his best football under. Jimmy Thelin was boss of Elfsborg during the winger’s three-years at the Swedish side. It is from there he joined FC Utrecht in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jeppe is someone we know well and is a player with a strong pedigree so we are delighted he has opted to join us at Aberdeen,” said Thelin. “He is a good finisher who will bring a goal threat and provide real quality to our midfield options with his technical ability.

“He has had a frustrating period, however, he is a good character and with the fight and determination he shows we are sure he will be a positive addition to the squad. We continue to look at ways in which we can strengthen the squad to bring more energy for the remainder of the season.”