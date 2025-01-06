Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End have both been linked with a couple of players

Preston North End have expressed an interest in signing Crystal Palace wide man Jeffrey Schlupp, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers in recent days and reports from East Lancashire now suggest PNE are also in the hunt. Left wing-back is a position Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom is looking to strengthen this month and Schlupp fits the bill for that role.

Schlupp has been limited to 11 substitute appearances this campaign for the Eagles - whom he joined in 2017 from Leicester City. The Ghana international has represented Palace 245 times but is out of contract at the end of the season and expected to depart Selhurst Park in January.

It’s stated by the Lancashire Telegraph that Blackburn have held conversations with the Premier League club but no deal is imminent - with there the potential for a loan deal or permanent swoop. PNE are said to be keen along with MLS and Dutch clubs.

Schlupp is a versatile left-footer capable of playing at left wing-back, left-back, left wing or even in midfield. PNE summer recruit Jeppe Okkels is Aberdeen-bound on loan while it remains to be seen whether Josh Bowler’s temporary spell at Deepdale is cut short.

If he did it’s believed the wide man would be replaced this month. North End’s transfer priority - after signing Lewis Gibson - is a left wing-back regardless. And they are understood to be after a left-footer: a box which Schlupp ticks.

Preston targeted Slavia Prague wide man Conrad Wallem in the summer transfer window but were priced out of a move and swooped in for Okkels as a result. Interest in Wallem has not been revisited despite brief talks; the Norwegian could head to Germany or the United States.

Preston have been linked with Minnesota United man Joseph Rosales recently; the Post is not aware of a move for the Honduras international being worked on. Winger Ryan Kent was also mentioned in early November and the former Rangers man is now said to be on Blackburn’s radar too.