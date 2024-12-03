He has taken on a role with the League One club

Ex-Preston North End striker Brett Ormerod has taken on a role as Bolton Wanderers’ assistant kit man.

It is a move which sees the 48-year-old reunite with his former team mate, Ian Evatt - who is the boss of Bolton. Long-standing kit man, Ted Moulden, has left the club to ‘join a top Premier League side, according to The Bolton News.

Brought in to replace him is Craig Rowson - who was already part of the backroom team - with Ormerod taking up the assistant role. Evatt has discussed the appointments with the local media, explaining why he moved to bring Ormerod to the club.

“They need to know what the game looks like, the pressures of the game, and for me, Brett ticks all of those boxes,” said Evatt. “He is an ex-Premier League footballer, played in an FA Cup final, so if he applied for the job then we have to take it seriously.

“He will be a huge positive for the players. I know him as a character. He is bubbly and positive, the lads will respond to that in the current climate. And also, he is a centre-forward who has scored goals at the top level.

“So, if ours want to pick his brains - aside from: ‘can you clean my boots please?’ - then why wouldn’t we take that opportunity? I know him, can trust him, I know what he is going to be like with the players. It is a big job and I am delighted he has taken it.”

Ormerod’s voice will be a familiar one to North End fans, with him having commented on matches over the last few years for BBC Radio Lancashire. He was signed on a free transfer back in January 2006 and went on to score 14 goals in 68 appearances for the Deepdale outfit.