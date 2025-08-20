PNE’s young guns took on Bolton Wanderers in the Central League

Preston North End reserves were beaten 2-1 by Bolton Wanderers in their Central League opener on Wednesday.

Conor Lewis fired the hosts ahead at the Eddie Davies training ground, just shy of the half-hour mark, and Wanderers led at the break. Shortly after the restart, though, Felipe was fouled inside the box and smashed home the equaliser from the penalty spot - his effort crashing in off the underside of the crossbar.

PNE were level for around 15 minutes, with Sam Inwood firing Bolton back into the lead. Charlie Forwood, Max Wilson and Felipe all came close to levelling for North End but it ended in defeat on Wednesday afternoon. Young pros Kacper Pasiek and Theo Carroll featured for Preston.

PNE starting XI: Stowell; Robinson, Nolan, Brindle, Parker (Blake), Pasiek (Forwood), Carroll, Wilson (c), Felipe, Ayodele (Whalley), Gryba (Ifezue). PNE subs not used: Milne.

2025/26: Central League Fixtures

Blackpool vs PNE – Tues 9 September, 1pm, SFC Stadium (Cup)

Derby County vs PNE – Mon 29 September, 1pm, DCFC Training Centre

PNE vs Blackburn Rovers – Tues 14 October, 1pm, Springfields (Cup)

PNE vs Blackpool – Tues 4 November, 1pm, Springfields (Cup)

PNE vs Stockport County – Tues 25 November, 1pm, Springfields

PNE vs Oxford United – Tues 9 December, 1pm, Springfields

PNE vs Chesterfield – Tues 20 January, 1pm, Springfields

Blackburn Rovers vs PNE – Tues 27 January, 1pm, Rovers Academy (Cup)

Notts County vs PNE – Weds 4 February, 1pm, Notts County Training Ground

PNE vs Mansfield Town – Tues 17 February, 1pm, Springfields

Wrexham vs PNE – TBC

